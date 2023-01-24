Rabu, 20 September 2023
hangout

Inilah Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023

OlehIbnu Naufal
Selasa, 24 Januari 2023 - 17:29 WIB
Inilah Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023

Riz Ahmed dan Allison Williams pada Pengumuman Nominasi Oscar ke-95 yang diadakan di Teater Samuel Goldwyn pada 24 Januari 2023 di Beverly Hills, California. (Foto: Getty Images)

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) telah selesai mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi piala Oscar 2023 sebagai Academy Awards ke-95, Selasa (24/1/2023) malam di Indonesia.

Dalam pengumuman yang dipandu oleh Riz Ahmed dan Allison Williams, film Everything Everywhere All at Once dan All Quiet on the Western Front menjadi film dengan raihan nominasi terbanyak, yakni 11 dan 9 nominasi.

Academy Awards 2023 atau The 95th Academy Awards akan digelar pada 12 Maret 2023 atau Senin (13/3) waktu Indonesia dan akan digelar di Dolby Theatre Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2023.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All At OnceThe FabelmansTarTop Gun MaverickTriangle of SadnessWomen Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of InisherinDaniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At OnceSteven Spielberg - The FabelmansTodd Field - TarRuben - Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler - ElvisColin Farrell - The Banshees of InisherinBrendan Fraser - The WhalePaul Mescal - AftersunBill Nighy - Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - TarAna De Armas - BlondeAndrea Riseborough - To LeslieMIchelle Williams - The FabelmansMichelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of InisherinBrian Tyree Henry - CausewayJudd Hirsch - The FabelmansBarry Keoghan - The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther Wakanda ForeverHong Chau - The WhaleKerry Condon - The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At OnceStephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

